Ohio A-G forms Scientific Advisory Council

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Reinforcing his commitment to taking a scientific approach to environmental protection, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has announced the formation of a Scientific Advisory Council to serve as a sounding board regarding the best ways to preserve and safeguard Ohio’s natural resources.

Dave Yost

“This is not a blue-ribbon committee set up to make people feel good about the environment,” the attorney general said. “I take my duty to protect Ohio’s natural resources seriously, and the scientists we’ve enlisted to share their expertise and counsel will help me accomplish this effectively and smartly.”

Environmental scientists often make incredible discoveries relating to environmental impact, but rarely do those experts join lawyers and policymakers in the same room to discuss these challenges before a crisis or an issue arises. AG Yost wants to flip this narrative by building a team that anticipates problems and proposes solutions before any negative environmental effects play out.

The 12-member council will meet with the attorney general and the leaders of his Environmental Protection Section to discuss the latest environmental issues and to act as a sounding board for AGO decision-making solutions and opportunities.

The subject-matter experts, who represent nine universities across the state, are among the leading professionals in their fields and some of the best scientific and environmentally conscious minds in Ohio.

Co-chairing the group will be Dr. Christopher Winslow, director of Ohio State University’s Ohio Sea Grant and Stone Lab, and Dr. Jon Sprague, director of science and research for the Attorney General’s Office.

“Many of the members of this council are active in the field, conducting vital research on important environmental issues,” Winslow said. “I applaud Attorney General Yost for bringing these scientists together and for his commitment to using science to inform environmental policy decisions.”