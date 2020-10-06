Random Thoughts: volleyball, football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert County volleyball, high school football playoffs, Region 26, playoff tickets, and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

Volleyball

Lincolnview dropped a spot to No. 9 in Division IV in this week’s Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll.

The Division IV top 10 has a stable full of great teams and Lincolnview is no exception.

Monday night losses not withstanding, Van Wert and Crestview have been playing well. The Lady Cougars put together three straight wins, including a five-set thriller against former No. 19 on Saturday but fell to Parkway on Monday, while Crestview had won nine straight before falling to Fort Recovery on Monday.

Volleyball tournament draws are scheduled for this Sunday. It’ll be interesting to see how things shake out.

Playoffs

It seems very strange having high school football playoffs start so early – October 9 and 10, but it sure beats the alternative, no playoffs at all.

Best of luck to all area teams.

Region 26

With all due respect to all other teams, Lima Central Catholic is the clear favorite to win Division VII, Region 26.

The Thunderbirds are 5-1, with the only loss coming to Liberty-Benton, and the team hasn’t played a team with a losing record.

Of course upsets happen, but it appears Lima Central Catholic is the team to beat.

Playoff tickets

I know I mentioned this before, but tickets for Ohio High School Athletic Association football playoff games are $12 apiece.

That seems very high, especially for anything less than a regional final or state semfinal or finals game.

I understand times are tough for the OHSAA but they’re tough for a lot of other people as well. Higher ticket prices like this won’t exactly win much sympathy from anyone.

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly turned down a five-year, $175 million contract earlier this year, because he’s seeking more.

I don’t begrudge anyone for making money, although as much as I love sports, I do think big time salaries and bonuses are out of hand, but that’s a discussion for a different time.

My point is this – after watching the Cleveland Browns run roughshod over Dallas, maybe the Cowboys should take some of that money and invest in better defensive players, instead of dumping it into a quarterback who’s won exactly one playoff game.

I’m not saying Prescott shouldn’t get some sort of raise, but what has he done to deserve that kind of money? Also, for the life of me, I can’t understand why players would rather be the highest paid in the game instead of being on a team that truly has talent all around.

That makes no sense to me.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.