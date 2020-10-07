8 enter pleas in CP Court to VW grand jury indictments

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Eight people entered pleas to grand jury indictments this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, while another person appeared for an initial hearing on firearms charges.

Forest Houseworth III, 57, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the second degree. He was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday, October 28.

Jesse Miller, 30, of Convoy, appeared for an initial appearance on charges of improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation, a felony of the second degree that also includes a firearm specification that adds a mandatory three-year prison sentence, if convicted; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, also with a firearms specification. A $100,000 cash bond was set in the case, with a further order that Miller have no contact with the alleged victim in the case.

Calahan Wolfrum, 20, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of corrupting another with drugs, a felony of the second degree, and possession of LSD, a fifth-degree felony. A $20,000 bond, with 10 percent to be paid in cash, was set in the case and he will appear for a pretrial conference at a later date.

Trey Jones, 23, of Spencerville, pleaded not guilty to one count each of reckless homicide, a felony of the third degree that includes a firearm specification and a specification calling for the forfeiture of the weapon; using weapons while intoxicated, a misdemeanor of the first degree; and improperly handling weapons in a motor vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. A $500,000 cash bond was set in the case, with Jones to have no contact with the alleged victim’s family. A telephone pretrial conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 29.

Andrew Thomas, 38, of Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond, with an order to have no contact with the alleged victim, as he is currently in prison, and a pretrial conference was set for 11 a.m. October 28.

Larry Flory III, 36, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 1:30 p.m. October 29.

Zachary Smith, 22, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. He was released on a surety bond, with a “no contact” order, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8:30 a.m. October 28.

Dustin Stuckey, 34, of Middle Point, pleaded not guilty to one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pretrial conference scheduled for 8:15 a.m. October 28.

Jeremy Baer, 37, of Willshire, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 21.

Two people were also sentenced this week in Common Pleas Court.

Travis Dudgeon, 41, of Delphos, was given three years of community control, including 100 hours of community service, on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Dudgeon will also have to undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended.

Derek Pontius, 35, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control, including up to six months in the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima, on one count each of trespassing in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree, and having weapons under disability, a felony of the third degree. Pontius must also undergo substance abuse and mental health assessments and any treatment recommended, as well as perform 200 hours of community service.

Also this week, Chad Young, 32, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was then sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for two days already served.

Jose Sanchez, 41, of Van Wert, denied violating his bond by failing to report a police contact to probation. Ah hearing will be set on the matter, and he was ordered held on a $25,000 cash bond.