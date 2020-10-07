Marsh pond project creates benefits for residents, staff

The Marsh Foundation’s pond enhancement efforts are becoming evident with new docks (above) and a sand volleyball court. Marsh photo

VW independent/submitted information

The Marsh Foundation property includes a pond which has been a long-time favorite spot for the youths on campus, who have spent a lot of time there grilling out and fishing. However, Marsh Activities Coordinator Sherry Grone saw much more potential with the space, and, in 2019, the Marsh Trustees approved a comprehensive enhancement project that is now nearing completion.

Several improvements can be seen from the road. New fencing has replaced the old and there have been two docks installed that will provide a better fishing experience, as well as a place to launch canoes. One may also serve as a potential swimming or cool off area. The youths on campus have already enjoyed the new sand volleyball court.

The improvements are meant to beautify campus, but also offer functional benefit to Marsh youths and staff. According to Grone, the project will directly benefit Marsh residents in several ways.

“It will promote hope, pride, and motivation in our youth,” she noted. “It will be a space where they can feel proud of and excited to use.”

Other improvements include updated restroom facilities and a sandy beach area. One enhancement that is not easily seen is water treatment to improve the pond’s water quality for fishing and swimming. Further plans this fall include the planting of more trees and the installation of a fire ring.

The goal is for the improved space to be an outdoor setting that promotes health, well-being, fun, relationship building, and responsibility. It will also be used by staff and provide a great environment for team-building exercises.

There is a lot of evidence-based research that supports this enhancement project. Grone pointed to evidence that playing outdoors and spending time in nature reduces attention problems.

“Spending time in nature regularly can reduce the severity and frequency of symptoms in children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder,” she said.

In addition, she pointed to things like increased creativity and lessened stress and anxiety.

“A beautiful, functional pond area really has a lot of potential ways to benefit our youth,” she said.

Marsh Executive Secretary and Treasurer Jeff Grothouse and the Marsh maintenance staff oversaw completion of the project.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services in a variety of settings. Services include group homes, family foster care (ages birth-17), an intensive treatment program, adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, the organization’s group homes are licensed for up to 30 children ages 7-17, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12 and provides a variety of clinical services to group home residents, foster care children and community members.