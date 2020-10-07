Paulding historical group raffling off car

PAULDING — The John Paulding Historical Society will be raffling off a car as a fundraiser for the organization, which, like many non-profits, has been hard-hit financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. The proceeds of the raffle will all go to operate the John Paulding Historical Museum.

The car raffle came about when John Henry and Anna Kauser visited the Stykemain Chevrolet dealership in Paulding while soliciting prizes for the society’s annual Fall Raffle. The Kausers spoke with owner Jim Stykemain about the possibility of donating some oil change coupons to the raffle, with Anna Kauser noting how the pandemic has adversely affected the museum’s finances. She explained that the museum, which is run totally by volunteers, receives no tax money and has to raise its operating budget each year through membership dues, fundraisers, and donations.

Shown in from of a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT being raffled off for the John Paulding Historical Museum are historical society members (from the left) Anna and John Henry Kauser, dealership owner Jim Stykemain, JPHS President Kim Sutton, Treasurer Patti Boundy, and Vice President Clint Vance. photo provided

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum had to cancel its fall and winter events, including the Festival of Trees, which brings in nearly half of the museum’s operating revenues each year.

“I think I can help,” Stykemain said, and offered to donate a car to the museum to raffle off. The museum will keep 100 percent of the revenues from the raffle.

Stykemain even went a step further, and said he would pay the sales tax on the car, a 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT, meaning the winner would only have to pay for licensing and insurance on the car, which is being provided as is, with no warranty. Those interested in purchasing a raffle ticket can inspect the car at Stykemain Chevrolet, 1255 N. Williams St. in Paulding.

Tickets will be available from any John Paulding Historical Society board officer or director, as well as at the museum, 600 Fairgrounds Drive in Paulding, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays. Those purchasing a raffle ticket must be at least 18 years old.

JPHS officers include Kim Sutton, president; Clint Vance, vice president; Eileen Kochensparger, secretary; Patti Boundy, treasurer; and board members Shannon Ruschel, Walter Lang, Linda Hodges, Dave Stouffer, Angie Pollock, Bill Strahley, Gene Olwin, Dan Wilder, Dennis Sanderson, Jane Stouffer, John Pier, and Max Kochensparger.

Those wanting tickets may also call Kim Sutton at 419.399.2388.

