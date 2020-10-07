Photography Exhibit opens Thursday

This Thursday, we will be opening our 43rd annual Photography Exhibit with a public open house beginning at 6 p.m. This year is going to be a show-stopper! We will host this opening during our regularly scheduled Pint Night. We hope you all can make it.

The 43rd annual Photography Exhibit opens Thursday at the Wassenberg Art Center. “And Still We Rise” by Storm Whitaker

With 2020 being quite memorable, we’ve introduced new categories! They include World on Fire, Abandoned Architecture & Machinery, Landscape Montage, Pandemic, Macro Food, and Natural Oddities. Our friend Spencer Pauquette returns to provide live, acoustic music. Free entry.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be in place. This exhibit will be on view through November 8.

Spencer Pauquette performs at the Wassenberg Art Center Thursday evening.

Pint Night continues in the Art Park, 7-10 p.m. join us! Bring a blankie, lawn chair, easel, etc. (we have $2 domestics available too) October 8: Photography Exhibit Opening and Walking Tacos are back! Music TBD. October 22: Rocky Horror on the Green, Tom’s Frankenfurter … erm, Hot Dog Stand will be here (naturally).

Stay tuned for our after school art program (in a box!), we will be providing ArtReach boxed and ready for pick up or shipping. These unique boxes are designed by art professionals and will contain 3-4 projects, just like our monthly in-person classes. It’s even more important now to provide a way to supplement crucial art programming for your child’s education. We will continue our wassenBox art subscription service and they will continue to magically arrive in the mailbox of your young artist. Sign up and forget it! Email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org or call 419.238.6837 to sign up for ArtReach (in a box) or the wassenBox.

Watercolor Class (ongoing): Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost. Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Call or email to sign up.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St., Van Wert. We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.