County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District has reported an increase of 31 cases in the past week, for a total of 162 cases overall. Of the new cases, two were in the birth to 19 age group, one in the 20-29 age group, four in the 30-39 age group, three in the 40-49 age group, three in the 50-59 age group, nine in the 60-69 age group, five in the 70-79 age group, and four in the 80-89 age group. A total of 24 cases are currently active, while 134 people have recovered, three are hospitalized, and four have died.