Pigskin Pick’Em: Playoffs, Week No. 1

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Welcome to the playoffs everyone.

For the first time in Ohio High School Athletic Association history, all high school football teams are in the playoffs, except for the 46 that voluntarily opted out of the postseason.

Last week, I went 18-1, with the only loss being my choice of Kenton over Ottawa-Glandorf. The Titans won the game 34-27. That took my pre-playoff record to 89-25, or 78 percent.

A number of teams, including Van Wert, will enjoy a first round playoff bye, but one team, Spencerville, has decided to play a regular season game during the off week. That game, along with 11 other playoff games are listed below.

Regular season

Spencerville (3-2) at Leipsic (3-3)

It’s a matchup of future NWC opponents and I suspect the game was scheduled to allow both teams to tune up for the playoffs. The Bearcats have lost two straight and the Vikings lost two of their last three.

This should be an entertaining game and I’m giving a slight edge to Spencerville. Perhaps this will be a springboard into the playoffs.

The pick: Spencerville

Playoffs

Division IV Region 14

Perkins (2-4) at Port Clinton (3-3)

The reason I’m picking this one is the winner will face Van Wert at Eggerss Stadium next Saturday. Both teams hail from the Sandusky Bay Conference and I’m familiar with the Redskins and the Pirates.

I’m not counting out Perkins, but I think Port Clinton should be able to win this one, setting up a more than two hour drive to Van Wert for Round No. 2.

The pick: Port Clinton

Division VI Region 22

Wayne Trace (3-3) at Gibsonburg (3-3)

A toss-up game although the Golden Bears are on a bit of a roll, having won three straight, while the Raiders have lost two of three.

After some indecision, I’ve decide to go with Gibsonburg at home. The prize for winning this game: No. 1 seed Archbold next Saturday.

The pick: Gibsonburg

Woodmore (1-5) at Hicksville (3-3)

I’m not going to beat around the bush here, Hicksville should win this game. Woodmore’s lone win came against 0-6 Fostoria.

The pick: Hicksville

Bluffton (3-2) at Riverdale (4-2)

This one is intriguing, given Bluffton’s ability to score boatloads of points. However, the Pirates also give up a lot of points, but they’re fun to watch.

While I think Bluffton is capable of winning, I’m somewhat reluctantly going with the Falcons in another shootout.

The pick: Riverdale

Paulding (1-5) at Van Buren (4-2)

After winning the opener against Delphos Jefferson, the Panthers have lost five straight, although two of those losses have come by a combined nine points.

I’d like to see Paulding get a ‘W’, but I’m thinking Van Buren wins this one.

The pick: Van Buren

Division VI Region 24

Parkway (0-6) at St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-3)

A two-hour bus ride to Hamilton County isn’t exactly what the Panthers had in mind for the opening round of the playoffs.

I don’t have a lot of information on the Titans, but I’m thinking they’ll post a victory on Saturday night.

The pick: St. Bernard-Elmwood Place

Division VII Region 26

Hardin-Northern (3-2) at Delphos St. John’s (1-5)

It’s odd seeing a 3-2 team seeded one spot lower than a 1-5 team, but I’m guessing the tough MAC schedule of Delphos St. John’s was taken into consideration when the Blue Jays were assigned the No. 16 seed.

It’s also the reason I’m giving the nod to Delphos St. John’s. The winner gets No. 1 seed Lima Central Catholic next Saturday.

The pick: Delphos St. John’s

North Baltimore (2-4) at Crestview (3-2)

Simply put, I like the way the Knights are playing right now. Momentum is everything and Crestview has it at the right time of the year.

I believe the Knights will roll into next week’s game at Tiffin Calvert, which could be an interesting matchup.

The pick: Crestview

Antwerp (0-6) at Waynesfield-Goshen (4-1)

As much as I’d like to see the Archers pull off an upset win, I’m going with the Tigers here. Antwerp has three regular season games scheduled after this one: Paulding, Hilltop and Hicksville.

The pick: Waynesfield-Goshen

Ayersville (2-4) at Edgerton (3-3)

After opening with two straight losses, Edgerton has won three of four, with the only loss coming to state-ranked Fairview. One of the victories was a 42-6 win over Ayersville in Week No. 4.

As I said with Crestview, momentum is everything and I think Edgerton has it right now.

The pick: Edgerton