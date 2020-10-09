Knights manhandle N. Baltimore 69-7

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Complete domination, especially along the offensive and defensive lines, is the best way to describe Crestview’s 69-7 Division VII, Region 26 playoff victory over North Baltimore on Friday night.

Even with a continuous clock in the second half, the Knights rolled up 471 yards of offense, including 452 on the ground, while holding the Tigers to just 171 yards. In addition, Crestview scored three special teams touchdowns while improving to 4-2.

Logan Gerardot (34) heads for the end zone Friday night. Bob Barnes/VW independent

“We challenged our guys to execute what we’re trying to do and be sound technically after the ball is snapped and know our assignments,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said.

North Baltimore (2-5) opened the game by successfully recovering an onside kick, but the Tigers were turned back by the Knights, who then raced out to a 14-0 lead on touchdown runs of 15 and 20 yards by Logan Gerardot, and a Brody Brecht two-point conversion after the second touchdown.

A Brecht nine-yard scoring run and two-point conversion increased the lead to 22-0 at the end of the first quarter, then Gerardot opened the second quarter by returning a North Baltimore punt 67 yards for a score, and Kaden Kreischer’s extra point put Crestview ahead 29-0.

Gerardot, who had nine carries for 104 yards, scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a 12-yard run with 7:08 left in the second quarter, then Brecht sprinted 65 yards for a touchdown with 1:30 remaining before halftime. Carson Hunter found Donovan Wreath for the two-point conversion, giving the Knights a 44-0 lead.

“I really think it comes down to the three-headed monster I have on the coaching staff working with our linemen,” Owens said. “Coach (Ben) Schamp heading up the defensive line and coach Lautzy (James Lautzenheiser and coach (Kory) Lichtensteiger working together with the offensive line – our guys are engaged in practice and they’ll do anything for those coaches.

North Baltimore’s only score came on the opening possession of the third quarter, when Isaiah Boyd fired a 52-yard touchdown pass to Zach Weinandy. Boyd completed 3-of-7 passes for 66 yards, while starting quarterback Gunner Kepling connected on just 3-of-13 passes for 13 yards and an interception. Weinandy accounted for most of North Baltimore’s yardage, with three receptions for 66 yards and nine carries for 65 yards.

Brecht answered North Baltimore’s score with a one-yard touchdown run on the ensuing possession, and he finished the game with 21 carries for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

Crestview’s remaining scores came on a blocked punt and recovery by Mason Penix with 5:10 left in the third quarter, a three-yard run by Isaac Kline with 8:00 remaining in the fourth quarter and Wesyn Ludwig’s return of a second blocked punt 21 seconds later.

Crestview will face No. 4 seed Tiffin Calvert, most likely on Saturday at Frost-Kalnow Stadium, because Tiffin Columbian (Division III) is using the stadium on Friday night. The time of the game has yet to be determined.

“Their kids are well coached and they’re a lot like our kids – they play hard and they’re disciplined,” Owens said of Calvert. “It’ll be a great challenge for us. They’ve had a lot of success this year and we look forward to the opportunity to play against a good football team and see what we’re made of.”

Scoring summary

First quarter

CV – Logan Gerardot 15 yard run (kick failed)

CV – Logan Gerardot 20 yard run (Brody Brecht run)

CV – Brody Brecht 9 yard run (Brecht run)

Second quarter

CV – Logan Gerardot 67 yard punt return (Kaden Kreischer kick)

CV – Logan Gerardot 12 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

CV – Brody Brecht 65 yard run (Carson Hunter pass to Donovan Wreath)

Third quarter

NB – Isaiah Boyd 52 yard pass to Zach Wienandy (Kevin Ramirez kick)

CV – Brody Brecht 1 yard run (Kaden Kreischer kick)

CV – Mason Penix blocked punt return (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

CV – Isaac Kline 3 yard run (kick failed)

CV – Wesyn Ludwig blocked punt return (kick failed)

Trevon Barton (51) sacks Gunner Kepling, while Carson Kreischer (57) and Mason Penix (55) race to the ball. Bob Barnes photo