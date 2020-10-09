More info on charter gov. issue

To the Editor:

As early voting is under way the City of Van Wert has a rare opportunity in front of it and that is the opportunity to write a Charter. For those of you who don’t know, a charter is a document that details the makeup of the local government and its operations. If you are wondering how that differs from the way the city currently operates, I will explain. Currently our city is bound to the makeup dictated by the ORC(Ohio Revised Code). Essentially, the Ohio General Assembly tells Van Wert how it will run and how it is made up. That’s right, people from all over the state of Ohio decide how Van Wert is run. What a Charter would do is allow a group of 15 Van Wert citizens (that are on the ballot) to write a document that would be in the best interest of the people of Van Wert. Call me crazy, but I feel the people of Van Wert have the best interest of the city in mind.

Charters have been enacted all across the state since 1912, when an amendment was made to the Ohio Constitution to put power into the hands of the local municipalities. Nicknamed ‘home rule’, the hope was that each municipality would take advantage of this amendment and put together the best government operations and limitations for themselves. Today, over 250 municipalities all over Ohio have adopted their own charters including bustling hubs like Mason and Kettering; and small cities like Eaton and Bryan.

Did you know the only qualifications to run for City Auditor in Van Wert are to live in Van Wert and be 18? Has that ever been an issue in the city of Van Wert? No. Has that been an issue in Van Wert county in the past 18 months? Yes. City council voted UNANIMOUSLY to put this issue on the ballot; in part, to take a pre-emptive step toward avoiding a potential issue down the road. One of the many roles of city council is to look out for things that the general public may not be thinking about. A charter would allow the commission to look at positions such as auditor and law director and place more detailed job qualifications to protect the city from a potential situation that could be expensive to rectify.

The important thing to remember about the charter implementation process is that there are multiple steps. The question that is on this Fall’s ballot is asking whether a commission should be formed to frame a charter. A YES VOTE DOES NOT PUT A CHARTER IN PLACE. A YES vote allows a charter to be framed; that charter will then be mailed to every voter in Van Wert for them to review before finally deciding whether to implement it as written. In short, the citizens of Van Wert get to decide TWICE before a charter would be put in place. This election is just the first step.



Van Wert has a unique opportunity to take steps to protect our future. If you have any questions about the Charter or the process, there are informational meetings throughout the month, Facebook Live Q&A’s every Thursday at 7 p.m., and a City Council that is ready to answer your questions. When you walk into the polls I ask you to be an informed voter and remember the nine most dangerous words in building anything — ”This is the way we’ve always done it here.”

Andrew Davis

Van Wert City Council

davisvwcouncil@gmail.com