Recap: tennis, golf, volleyball, soccer

Van Wert independent sports

Division II sectional tennis

ELIDA — Van Wert’s Allie Etter and Grace Lott advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division II tennis sectionals, along with the doubles team of Jamie Burenga and Tayzia Havill.

Etter topped Celina’s Grace Schneider 6-0, 6-0, then defeated Bluffton’s Caitlyn Couch 6-0, 6-1. Lott also won twice, beating Ayersville’s Sydney Becher 6-0, 6-0, followed by a 6-3, 6-0 victory over St. Marys Memorial’s Suzanna Good.

Lizzie Rutkowski posted a 6-0, 6-0 win over Bluffton’s Ellison Pugsley, then saw her season end with a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Paige Brinkman of Lima Central Catholic.

Burenga and Havill moved on with a 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 win over Celina’s Chloe Wetstein and Lucy Chavez.

Sophie Rutkowski and Natalie Benner won their opening round match 6-1, 6-1 over Samantha Taylor and Sydney Boedicker of St. Marys Memorial, but they were defeated 6-2, 6-4 by Ottawa-Glandorf’s Megan Kenter and Lauryn Bockrath in the round of 16.

Action will resume on Saturday.

Division II district golf

FINDLAY — Van Wert’s Evan Knittle saw his season come to an end at the Findlay Country Club on Thursday.

As an individual competing at the district level, the senior golfer shot a 99 and finished in a four-way tie for 42nd.

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Bath 0

Van Wert cruised to a 25-12, 25-10, 25-18 over visiting Bath on Thursday.

Carlee Young posted a team leading 20 digs and four aces, while Jaylyn Rickard finished with 15 digs and a team high nine kills. Izzy Carr had 10 digs and Mariana Ickes had 10 digs, eight kills and three aces. Rylee Dunn and Kayla Krites each had six kills and four blocks and Finley Foster recorded 29 assists.

The Lady Cougars (6-13, 3-5 WBL) are scheduled to host Antwerp on Monday.

Crestview at Lincolnview

Thursday’s Crestview at Lincolnview match was postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing.

The two teams will play when both are at full strength.

Soccer scores

Fort Jennings 5 Van Wert 0 (girls)

Bath 5 Van Wert 0 (boys)