Alliance Automation acquires SMETCO

VW independent/submitted information

Alliance Automation, headquartered in Van Wert, announced its recent acquisition of all of the assets of SMETCO systems — a well-known corporation delivering equipment for material handling within the pallet industry since 1966.

Alliance Automation says this acquisition only means bigger and better things for customers. The merging of the two companies allows for greater options for business owners. Whether looking for a simple or complex resolution to your pallet and material handling challenges, Alliance Automation and SMETCO have automated pallet solutions to fit the needs of your business.

Alliance Automation plans to continue to service the industry with the same great SMETCO products and services that customers valueand trust, as well as offer new opportunities for businesses to speed up their production processes and cut their pallet and material handling costs.

Alliance Automation is excited to continue to provide the pallet industry with a wide scale of options for customers.

About Alliance Automation

Alliance Automation has been serving the pallet industry since 2012 and has become known across the United States for its use of advanced robotics and automation in the whitewood industry. The company is a premier supplier of pallet sorting and repair systems, The Urban Sawmill, Robotic Dismantling, and has now added SMETCO products to its growing portfolio. Alliance Automation has three locations within the United States:

Van Wert

Delphos

Wilsonville, Oregon

To learn more about Alliance Automation, go to http://AllianceAutomation.com.