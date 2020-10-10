‘Messiah’ production postponed until 2021

VW independent/submitted information

The biennial performance of Handel’s Messiah presented at First United Methodist Church, and sponsored by The Van Wert County Foundation and Van Wert Live!, will be postponed a year from this December to December 2021, according to Paul Hoverman, First UM Adult Choir director and organizer of the event.

“With the restrictions of COVID-19, it seems unlikely to get the necessary musicians together to sing and perform this year,” Hoverman noted. “Hopefully, singing can return soon, but with the amount of preparation and willing volunteers needed to present this program, we have mutually agreed to postpone until next year.”The event, which typically includes a large chorus of local singers, professional soloists, and a chamber orchestra comprised of professional musicians from the area, has been held every two years for decades