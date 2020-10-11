Louise Alma Miller

Louise Alma Miller, 101, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, stepped into Heaven on Friday, August 9, 2020.

Louise was a loving and giving person who always had a cute little grin on her face. Even though she experienced physical challenges in the past few years, she had a way of making everyone smile as she always knew how to play and have fun. To sum it up, Louise was a blessing to everyone with whom she came into contact.

Louise was born in Van Wert on September 26, 1918, the daughter of Adolph and Bertha (Wild) Oechsle, who both preceded her in death. At the age of 10, upon her mother’s death, Louise and her two older brothers were placed in the care of the Marsh Foundation in Van Wert. After high school graduation, she married the love of her life, Keith LaVan Miller in Cheyenne, Wyoming, just before Keith was shipped overseas for World War ll. After the war, Keith and Louise settled in Van Wert until Keith’s insurance career moved them to Lawrence, Indiana; Greenfield, Indiana, Fountain City, Indiana, and then, Indianapolis, Indiana. Upon retirement, they moved back to their hometown of Van Wert.

Louise is survived by two sons, David Miller (wife Denise Frisoni Miller) of Placitas, New Mexico, and Donald Miller (wife Rebekah Cross Miller) of Lake Mary, Florida; three grandchildren, Michelle Miller Pierson (husband Dr. John Pierson) of Charleston, West Virginia, Justin Miller (wife Melody Brooks Miller) of Angola, Indiana, and Jonathan Miller (wife Cristina Genualdi Miller) of Lake Mary, Florida; seven great-grandchildren, William Pierson, Ava Pierson, Adrianna Pierson, Olivia Miller, Ruby Miller, Gemma Miller, and Giuliana; five stepgrandchildren, Matthew Connelly (wife Heather Burton Connelly) of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Lisa Connelly Richard (husband, Jerry Richard) of Puyallup, CA, Kathleen Connelly Bob (husband Jan Bob) of Felton, California, Elizabeth Connelly Arndt (husband Phillip Arndt) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Colleen Connelly Dunn (Jed Dunn) of Missoula, Montana; and 14 stepgreat-grandchildren, Emerson Connelly, Cameron Connelly, Savannah Jacquay, Sam Jacquay, Sage Jacquay, Saxton Jacquay, Braden Richard, Max Richard, Denise Bob, Helena Bob, Addison Arndt, Liberty Arndt, Alannah Dunn and Amelia Dunn.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Miller; and her brothers, Ralph Oechsle and Don Oechsle.

Louise will be greatly missed by all, but for those who believe in Jesus, death is not an ending, but rather a beginning. It is not defeat, but victory. “For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.”

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 16, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will follow in King Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

