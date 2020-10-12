Airport terminal going up…
Work is proceeding on the new terminal building (above) for the Van Wert County Regional Airport. The project is expected to be completed sometime next year. photo provided
POSTED: 10/12/20 at 8:30 am. FILED UNDER: News
Work is proceeding on the new terminal building (above) for the Van Wert County Regional Airport. The project is expected to be completed sometime next year. photo provided
POSTED: 10/12/20 at 8:30 am. FILED UNDER: News
Copyright © 2010-2020 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC