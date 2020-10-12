HS roundup: tennis, volleyball, soccer

Van Wert independent sports

Tennis

ELIDA – Van Wert’s Grace Lott finished second and teammate Allie Etter placed third at the Division II sectionals at Elida, meaning both are bound for district competition.

In a twist, the two had to square off in the semifinals on Saturday, with Lott posting a 6-3, 6-3 victory. Shawnee’s Kunmi Ojo topped Lott 6-1, 6-0 in the finals, while Etter defeated Lima Central Catholic’s Paige Brinkman 6-2, 6-1 in the third place match.

District play will begin Thursday in Port Clinton.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Delphos St. John’s 0

DELPHOS — Crestview improved to 13-5 overall with a 25-23, 25-19, 25-13 win over Delphos St. John’s on Saturday. The Lady Knights have won 11 of their last 12 matches.

Myia Etzler had 14 kills, five blocks and a pair of aces, while Kali Small finished with 17 digs and four aces. Bailey Gregory had 10 digs, Cali Gregory tallied 23 assists, six kills and six digs, and Raegan Hammons had eight digs and four kills.

Crestview will play at Elida tonight.

Soccer

Lincolnview 2 Temple Christian 2

LIMA – The Lancers and Temple Christian played to a 2-2 tie on Saturday, with Lincolnview scoring on goals by Clayton Leeth and Cole Gorman.

Lincolnview is scheduled to host Van Wert on Saturday.

Ottawa-Glandorf 3 Van Wert 0 (boys)

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf shut out Van Wert 3-0 in Western Buckeye League soccer action on Saturday.

The Cougars are scheduled to host New Knoxville today.

Crestview vs. Spencerville ppd.

CONVOY — Crestview’s soccer match against Spencerville was postponed by Saturday night’s power outage in Convoy.

The two schools are working on scheduling a makeup date.