Local company to build new mfg. facility

VW independent/submitted information

A northwest Ohio robotics and automation company has announced plans to expand its growing operations.

Alliance Automation in Van Wert will construct a new 80,000 square-foot building, consolidating its office, warehouse, and manufacturing operations into one facility. With the expansion, the company expects to add at least 40 new positions, with an investment exceeding $5 million.

“This company has deep roots in northwest Ohio and the productivity of our workforce has allowed us to continue growing and find great success,” said Doug Wenninger, Alliance Automation president and CEO.

Above is a rendering of Alliance Automation’s 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that will begin construction early next year.

Alliance Automation is made up of professionals who are experts in designing and building robotic automation systems that optimize the manufacturing processes and help companies increase throughput, Wenninger said, adding its team of innovative thinkers, designers and builders provide solutions for business, helping to upgrade efficiency and guarantee reliability in production.

The company currently has four locations employing more than 90 people. Its products have been installed at hundreds of locations across the country, as well as both Canada and Mexico.

“Our advanced manufacturing industry across Northwest Ohio has been nationally ranked among the most productive, and it’s because of innovative companies like Alliance Automation,” said Dean Monske, president and CEO of the Regional Growth Partnership. “On behalf of JobsOhio, we congratulate and welcome their planned investment.”

JobsOhio plans to provide assistance to the project which will be made public after the final agreement has been executed.

Wenninger also credited the strong collaboration among the local, regional and state economic development partners, working efficiently to streamline the process.

“We want it to be easy to conduct business in Van Wert and work every day with our community partners and JobsOhio to provide the support businesses need,” said Stacy Adam, executive director, Van Wert Area Economic Development Corp. “The company’s investment will help create more jobs in our community and further position us at the forefront of the growing robotics industry.”

The company plans to begin construction in early 2021.