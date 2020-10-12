Monday Mailbag: Knights and playoffs

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag features questions about opening round upsets in the football playoffs, the all-in format, Crestview’s game against Tiffin Calvert and a potential third Crestview-Spencerville game, plus a comment about ticket prices for football playoff games.

Q: Is it just me or did it seem like there were a lot of upsets in the opening around of the high school football playoffs? Name withheld upon request

A: I think it’s safe to say there were a fair number of upsets around the area and state, some bigger than others.

In this area, three teams that went 0-6 picked up first round wins, and those victories really stand out.

Perhaps the biggest upset was in Division VII, Region 26, where No. 23 seed Antwerp defeated No. 10 seed Waynesfield-Goshen 20-17. The Tigers were 4-2 entering the game.

In terms of seeding, No. 19 Defiance’s 27-10 victory over No. 14 Bay (1-4) can be considered a mild upset. Parkway was the No. 19 seed in Division VI, Region 24 and the Panthers knocked off No. 14 seed St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 36-6. The Titans entered that game 3-3.

Q: What are your thoughts on the all-in playoff format for football? Should they stick with this format next year? I think they should. Name withheld upon request

A: The format works this year because of a shortened regular season. Next year, the plan is to expand playoff qualifiers from eight to 12 per region.

Personally, I’m not in favor of keeping this year’s format, simply because there are so many mismatches, especially in the first round. I’m not sure I’ve really even in favor of expanding to 12 qualifiers per region, but admittedly, I’m a little old school in my line of thinking.

In my day (I sound like my father and/or grandfather), only the top two teams per region qualified for the postseason, meaning you had to have a special regular season to get in. It was later expanded to four, then eight teams.

I’m interested to see what other people think about this. I know my opinion may not be a popular one and that’s fine, it’s just an opinion.

Q: This isn’t a question, but $12 for a football playoff ticket? That’s ridiculous and OHSAA should be ashamed of themselves for charging so much. Name withheld upon request

A: You’re certainly not alone in questioning the cost of a playoff ticket.

I know the Ohio High School Athletic Association is hurting financially right now but I have to agree, $12 seems steep for a playoff ticket, especially at the early round level.

The price will go up to $15 for state semifinal and finals games.

Q: Do you know when Crestview’s game against Tiffin Calvert will be placed? I’m told Calvert’s stadium won’t be available on Friday night. Name withheld upon request

A: Calvert, Tiffin Columbian and Tiffin University share Frost-Kalnow Stadium, and Division III Columbian will host Norton there Friday night.

With that in mind, the Knights and Senecas will meet at 1:30 Saturday afternoon at Frost-Kalnow Stadium.

Q: What are the chances of a third game between Crestview and Spencerville? Name withheld upon request

A: Talk about the rarest of rare – two football teams meeting three times during a single football season.

At this very moment, I like Spencerville’s chances against McComb this Friday and while I think Calvert should be considered the favorite against Crestview, I think the Knights have a decent shot at pulling off an upset against the Senecas.

If that happens, see you in Spencerville on October 23.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, please email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.