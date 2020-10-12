Paul L. Arthur Jr.

Paul L. Arthur Jr., 82, passed away at 12:05 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his residence near Van Wert.

Paul L. Arthur Jr.

He was born January 16, 1938, in Ashland, Kentucky, the son of Paul L. Sr. and Imogene (Hatcher) Arthur, who both preceded him in death. On July 19, 1958, he married the former Carol S. Hesher, who survives.

Other survivors include his children, Richard P. (Shannon) Arthur of Beavercreek, Randall (Colleen) Arthur of Mobile, Alabama, and Kimberly K. (Robert) Evans of Van Wert; nine grandchildren, Samantha (Omar) Hamati, Sara Arthur, Alexander (Maddy) Arthur, Sydney Arthur, Nathaniel and Thaddeus Arthur, Michael (Stephanie) Evans, Matthew (Taylor) Evans, and Mark (Hanna) Evans; eight great-grandchildren, Harrison and Lydia Hamati, Jenna, Sarah, Brooklyn Evans, Riley Evans, Emlynn and Baylor Evans; and a sister Linda (Tom) Tejera of Blairsville, Georgia.

Paul had an extensive career in sales, opening the first Sherwin-Williams Paint Store in Van Wert and retiring from Hoechst Pharmaceutical Company. He was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert. He was a past governor of the Van Wert Moose Lodge and served on the lodge’s Degree Team. He was active for many years in the Wassenberg Camera Club and was a member of the Van Wert Kiwanis Club. He had also coached youth football and basketball programs at the YMCA.

Paul and Carol enjoyed spending winters in Florida for 20 years, where he participated in tennis, cards, and choir. He especially enjoyed involvement with his children’s and grandchildren’s activities. Paul was known for his quick wit and sense of humor, as well as being an avid Ohio State University Buckeyes sports fan.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. William C. Haggis II officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday, October 12, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.