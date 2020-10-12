Robert C. Evans

Robert C. Evans, 95, formerly of Venedocia, passed away at 9:40 a.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Universal Health and Hospice Services in Fort Worth, Texas.

Robert C. Evans

He was born October 14, 1924, in Deshler, the son of Roland and Alice (Crone) Evans, who both preceded him in death. He first married the former Jane Breese on June 12, 1946, and she passed away April 30, 1990. On August 17, 1991, he married the former Iona Bergman, and she passed away August 27, 2014.

Bob is survived by two daughters, Char Deck of Fort Worth, Texas, and Connie (Gary) Johnston of Aurora, Colorado; one brother, Everett Evans of Denver, Colorado; two sisters, Nancy Saam of Van Wert and Joyce Scaer of London; and one granddaughter, Carlye Johnston of Colorado.

A brother, Bill, also preceded him in death.

Bob was a graduate of York High School, Class of 1942. He then went on to earn his degree in mechanical engineering from the Ohio State University. Bob worked for several companies and for himself before retiring. He also served in the United States Navy for four years during World War II. Bob enjoyed spending his winters in Florida. He was a member of Bluffton Presbyterian Church in Indiana, and devoted his time to mission work, traveling to Africa.

Public graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, in Venedocia Cemetery.

A private visitation will be held by the family prior to graveside services.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.