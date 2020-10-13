Random Thoughts: mainly football

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Playoff upsets, Crestview’s offensive line, no officials, Lincolnview’s seed at the volleyball district, the Cleveland Browns and Phillip Rivers are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

0-6, no problem

How about the Antwerp Archers, the Parkway Panthers and the Defiance Bulldogs?

All three teams endured 0-6 pre-playoff records, then pulled off upset wins in the opening round of the OHSAA playoffs.

Good for all three teams and best of luck to each of them this week.

Crestview’s offensive line

Simply put, Crestview’s offensive line completely dominated North Baltimore on Friday. It’s been a long time I’ve seen a blocking performance like that at any level.

Well done guys. Well done.

No officials

Friday’s 8-man football game between Danbury and Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic got off to a late start.

The reason – there were no officials.

Once the game started (an hour late), Danbury cruised to a 40-8 victory.

No. 3 seed

How would you like to be 16-1 and ranked No. 9 in the state in Division IV and yet be the No. 3 seed at volleyball districts?

That’s what happened to Lincolnview.

In an absolutely loaded sectional/district, Fort Recovery is the No. 1 seed, followed by Marion Local and Lincolnview. St. Henry is No. 4 and Crestview No. 5.

Whichever team gets out of that district will have truly earned it.

Cleveland Browns

As a Browns fan, I can say football is fun again in Cleveland.

The long suffering franchise is off to a 4-1 start, with a huge game against Pittsburgh on tap this Sunday.

Watching this team is like night and day from last season. The Browns finally have an offensive identity with a strong running game and play action passes. Everyone seems to be on the same page for once and it’s nice to see.

The defense is a work in progress and is in need of improvement, but it’s tough to completely turn around a franchise in a year’s time.

Maybe, just maybe, the franchise finally found the right coaches and front office personnel.

Phillip Rivers

After watching Sunday’s game, I’m trying to figure out why the Colts signed Phillip Rivers. Actually, I questioned that shortly after he signed, noting he’s not the future of the franchise and he’s not the missing piece the team needs to get to the Super Bowl.

He’s always been interception prone and he made critical mistakes against the Browns. I’m sure many people are wondering if he’s truly an upgrade from Jacoby Brissett. It’s a fair question.

Yes, this team has been hit hard by injuries, but at least so far, this move looks like a big blunder.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@theviwndependent.com.