Volleyball: VW, Knights win; Lancers fall

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert 3 Antwerp 1

Jaylyn Rickard had 18 kills and 12 digs and the Lady Cougars opened the week with a 25-21,25-15, 18-25, 25-15 win over Antwerp on Monday.

Carlee Young had 29 digs while Mariana Ickes had 14, and Finley Foster had 32 assists. Rylee Dunn and Kayla Krites each had three blocks in the win.

Van Wert (7-13) is scheduled to host Celina tonight.

Crestview 3 Elida 2

ELIDA — After losing two of the first three sets, Crestview rallied to win the final two sets in a pulse-pounding 25-27, 27-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-10 victory at Elida on Monday.

Laci McCoy finished with a match-high 23 kills, while Myia Etiler and Cali Gregory had 14 and 12 respectively. Gregory also finished with 40 assists and eight digs and was 21-22 with three aces from the service line. Kali Small had 17 digs and five aces, and Raegan Hammons had 17 digs and five kills. Bailey Gregory finished with a team-leading 21 digs and six kills.

Crestview (14-5) will host Paulding tonight, then will travel to Lincolnview to make up a match postponed last Thursday night.

New Knoxville 3 Lincolnview 0

In a matchup of two state-ranked teams, Division IV No. 2 New Knoxville swept No. 9 Lincolnview 25-15, 25-23, 26-24 on Monday.

Bri Ebel had 29 assists and 19 digs for the Lady Lancers, while Elaina O’Neill and Madison Williams each had 11 digs. Kendall Bollenbacher finished with 10 kills and Williams chipped in with six and three aces.

Lincolnview (16-2) will play at Ada tonight and will host Crestview Thursday night.