VW Council OKs Alliance Automation annexation request

Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam holds a rendering of Alliance Automation’s proposed 80,000-square-foot expansion project during Monday’s Van Wert City Council meeting. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council approved legislation annexing the future site of Alliance Automation’s new 80,000-square-foot facility expansion during Monday’s meeting.

The resolution, which was passed unanimously on its first and final reading, allows for the extension of water and sewer services to the site of the new plant site on John Brown Road, north of K&L Ready Mix. For its part, Alliance Automation also agrees to transfer a $100,000 state incentive to pay for the cost of a pump and other materials needed to extend water and sewer to the site, according to Stacy Adam, executive director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation.

Adam said the new plant will add more than 40 new jobs to the local economy when completed in 2022.

The economic director also provided an update on the Home Guard Temple building situation, noting that the state has yet to approve its application for a Target of Opportunity grant needed to fund a portion of the demolition costs.

Adam added that the Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation (Land Bank), which owns the property, and Van Wert County Foundation, which will also provide some of the funding to demolish the building, have been given an extension by Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones on when the building must be demolished. Chief Jones extended his demolition order to November 15.

Also during her report to City Council, Adam noted that the county has received $1 million in additional CARES Act funding that will be used to help local businesses struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible businesses must for-profit companies with a Federal Taxpayer Number, have been operating at least since February 29 (proof must be provided), have 30 or fewer employees, and less than $1 million in gross revenues/receipts.

Businesses ineligible for funding include adult entertainment businesses, financial institutions, e-commerce only companies, liquor and wine, vaping, tobacco, or cannabis dispensary stores, and franchised businesses not locally owned and independently operated.

Grant funds can only be used to pay for business expenses related to the costs of business interruption caused by required closures or those a business faces due to uncertainty as to its ability to pay, due to the pandemic. Eligible expenses include mortgage costs, rent or lease costs, utility expenses, and materials and supplies related to interruption of the business causes by required closures.

Those wanting to apply can email Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy at emamccoy@vanwertema.com or send mail to Van Wert EMA, P.O. Box 602, Van Wert, OH 45891.

During her report, City Auditor Martha Balyeat noted that the city has also received approximately $384,000 in additional CARES Act funding, and also noted that Chromebook laptop computers have been purchased for use by City Council members and other city officials during virtual meetings.

Balyeat also noted that city revenues are running approximately 10 percent behind projections, which called for a 4 percent increase for 2020 prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning the city is seeing a bit more than a 5-percent decrease in revenues for the year.

Mayor Ken Markward spoke about voter turnout, which he said appears to be similar to that seen in the 2016 presidential election, and also noted that information on the city’s charter government ballot issue can be found on the city’s website at www.vanwert.org,on the “Van Wert Charter Information” Facebook page, or during live meetings held at 7 p.m. each Thursday through November 3.

Also Monday, City Council approved legislation accepting an extension of Elks Drive that was recently completed to provide access to the under-construction terminal project at Van Wert County Regional Airport, a resolution allowing the city to contract for paving work on South Market Street in the downtown area to tie into a bridge project being done by the Ohio Department of Transportation, and an amended ordinance creating a no-parking area adjacent to the intersection of Sycamore and Market streets.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 26, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.