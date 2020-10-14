Ohio A-G addresses voting legal concerns

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has addressed legal concerns regarding Ohio’s voting process via a video press release. Topics addressed include ballot harvesting, voter intimidation, and misleading robocalls regarding absentee voting. The video includes the consequences that could come from interfering with Ohio’s election process.

“Don’t try this stuff in Ohio, because there will be a price to pay,” Yost said. “Let’s have a clean and fair election – let’s vote, Ohio.”

The full video release can be seen here.