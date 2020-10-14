Preview: 4-3 Redskins at 5-1 Cougars

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

For the first time in a month, the Van Wert Cougars will play at the friendly confines of Eggerss Stadium and for the second time in school history, the game will be home playoff matchup.

In 2018, Van Wert hosted Sandusky Bay Conference member Huron in the Division IV Region 14 quarterfinals and Saturday night, fellow SBC member Port Clinton will come to town for a second round playoff game against the Cougars.

The 12th seeded Redskins (4-3) advanced to the second round with a 40-21 win over Perkins, while No. 5 seed Van Wert (5-1) enjoyed a bye week.

Dru Johnson is averaging a staggering 27.6 yards per catch. Bob Barnes photo

“We took the time to work on ourselves and our own techniques and schemes, Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “Once games start we typically spend so much time on our opponent and any adjustments we are making for the week. It was good to be able to work on ourselves and do some drills that we haven’t been able to since fall camp.”

“Only time will tell, but I feel really good about the work we put in last week while also making sure our players are healthy and rested,” the coach continued. “We were able to begin to preview Port Clinton while also improving ourselves. We ended the week with a good workout on Friday and I believe our guys will be hungry to get back to preparing for and playing an opponent.”

During the first six games, Van Wert averaged 447 yards and 40 points per game, while giving up just 213 yards and 18 points per outing. Owen Treece led the charge, completing 114-of-174 passes for 1,693 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions, while rushing for 457 yards and nine touchdowns on 84 carries. Dru Johnson enters the playoffs with 27 receptions for 745 yards (27.6 yards per catch) and 10 touchdowns, while Connor Pratt has 27 catches for 419 yards.

During the six game regular season, Port Clinton averaged 26.6 points per game, but scored seven or less in three games. The Redskins feature a balanced offense that averages 115 yards per game rushing and 128 yards per game through the air. Quarterback Cam Gillum threw for 736 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions during the first six games, while Westin Laird and Garrett Cornell ran for 206 and 179 yards respectively. However, Cornell rushed for 150 yards and four touchdowns in the playoff opener against Perkins.

‘Offensively, their offensive line really stands out,” Recker said of the Redskins. “I think they do a great job of using that size with their inside zone, buck sweep, and power plays. The quarterback is only a sophomore, but is a tough runner and seems very comfortable with offense. Their running back ran very hard against Perkins and is a tough player to bring down. They mix in some good athletes on the perimeter with a tight end who is a very good blocker and route runner.”

Defensively, Cornell has recorded 71 tackles and as a team, Port Clinton allows 15 points per game. No other team numbers were available, and head coach Beau Carmen did not return multiple requests for comment.

“Defensively, they do a good job of taking away the run game between the tackles with a nice size defensive line,” Recker said. “They put a lot of good athletes on the defensive side of the ball and they run to the ball very well. Coach Carmon and his staff have done a great job of building that program back up after some down years.”

The winner of Saturday’s game will face Edison or Keystone. If it’s Edison, the game will be played at Eggerss Stadium, but it it’s Keystone, the Cougars will have to make the long trek to western Lorain County.

Saturday’s Port Clinton at Van Wert game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.