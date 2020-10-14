VW independent volleyball roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Paulding 3 Crestview 2

CONVOY — A night after winning a five-set thriller against Elida, Crestview fell to Paulding, as the Lady Panthers rallied for a 25-18, 21-25, 24-26, 25-16, 15-8 win on Tuesday.

It was Crestview’s first NWC loss of the season, and the Lady Knights will need a win on Thursday to claim a share of the conference title.

“I give Paulding a lot of credit as they played very well both defensively and offensively tonight and that was very hard to defend along with our unforced errors throughout the match,” Crestview head coach Tammy Gregory said.

Laci McCoy led Crestview with 20 kills, followed by Myia Etzler (14) and Raegan Hammons (10). Cali Gregory had 41 assists and Bailey Gregory had 28 digs. Kali Small had 14 digs and Hammons chipped in with 11.

The Lady Knights (14-6, 6-1 NWC) will play at Lincolnview on Thursday.

Lincolnview 3 Ada 0

ADA — Defending NWC champion Lincolnview clinched at least a share of this year’s conference title with a 25-14, 25-22, 25-13 win at Ada on Tuesday.

Bri Ebel had 44 assists in the win, while Kendall Bollenbacher had 21 kills, 13 digs and four aces. Madison Williams recorded 14 digs and 11 kills and Elaina O’Neill had 12 digs.

Lincolnview (17-2, 7-0 NWC) can claim its second straight outright NWC championship with a win over Crestview on Thursday.

Celina 3 Van Wert 1

The Lady Cougars won the first set 27-25, but Celina rallied to win the next three sets, 25-20, 25-21, 26-24 on Tuesday.

Jaylyn Rickard had 12 kills and 12 digs, Finley Foster had 28 assists and and Carlee Young had 25 digs for Van Wert (7-14, 3-6 WBL). Izzy Carr finished with 15 digs, and Kayla Krites and Rylee Dunn recorded eight and seven kills respectively.