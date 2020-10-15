Pigskin Pick’Em: playoffs & others
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor
Week No. 8 of the high school football season brings with it a mix of playoff and regular season games – playoff games for teams that won or had a bye last week and regular season games for teams lost their respective playoff openers.
Last week, my record was a very pedestrian 7-4, which dropped my overall season total to 96-29, or 76.8 percent. This week, 26 games are on the Pigskin Pick’Em plate. A number appear to be mismatches, but there are some games that should prove to be very interesting.
First five
Minster (2-5) at Allen East (4-2)
It’s a very interesting game in Division VI, Region 24 and it’s a classic case of me overthinking things. The No. 6 seed Mustangs had a bye last week and No. 11 seed Minster automatically advanced to the second round when Delphos Jefferson withdrew from the postseason.
Minster has had trouble scoring points this season. The Wildcats have scored 93 points in seven games, but 62 of those came against Parkway.
While Minster has a rich postseason history, I think the Mustangs will gallop to a victory in this one.
The pick: Allen East
Port Clinton (4-3) at Van Wert (5-1)
After a bye week, No. 5 seed Van Wert is set to take on No. 12 seed Port Clinton, a team that beat Perkins 40-21 to advance to the second round in Division IV, Region 14.
Port Clinton’s size up front concerns me a bit. The Redskins are a physical team, but Van Wert has faced some physical teams this year. I think the Cougars have a definite speed advantage, meaning this might be the fastest team Port Clinton has seen this year.
As long as the Redskins can’t grind out long drives, I think Van Wert will be in good shape.
The pick: Van Wert
Crestview (4-2) at Tiffin Calvert (5-1)
It’s a matinee game in Division VII, Region 26, with a 1:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff.
I’ve been going back and forth all week on this one. I really like the way No. 13 seed Crestview is playing right now. This is a team that’s playing well at the right time of the year. Meanwhile, No. 4 seed Calvert had an extra week to stew over a 35-10 loss to Hopewell-Loudon in Week No. 6. The Senecas are no slouch and they may have the best passing game the Knights have seen this season.
I still think this is the most intriguing game around this weekend and it could be a track meet on the turf at Frost-Kalnow Stadium.
Having said all of that and after thoroughly overthinking it, I’m going with the Knights in a close one.
The pick: Crestview
Maumee (0-7) at Wayne Trace (3-4)
This is a regular season game between the Raiders and the Division III Panthers, a team that has scored 16 points all season.
I do think Maumee may score a couple of touchdowns in this game, but I like Wayne Trace’s chances.
The pick: Wayne Trace
Paulding (1-6) at Hardin-Northern (2-3)
I really want to pick Paulding in this regular season game and while it has the potential to be a high scoring game, I think the Polar Bears will pull out a win.
The pick: Hardin-Northern
Best of the rest
Playoff games
Division III, Region 10
Defiance (1-6) at Bowling Green (5-1): Bowling Green
Division III, Region 12
Franklin (4-3) at St. Marys Memorial (5-2): St. Marys
Wapakoneta (3-4) at Hamilton-Badin (6-0): Hamilton-Badin
Division IV, Region 14
Ontario (5-2) at Kenton (3-3): Kenton
Division V, Region 18
Orrville (3-3) at Ottawa-Glandorf (5-1): Ottawa-Glandorf
Bath (2-5) at West Salem Northwestern (5-1): Northwestern
Division VI, Region 22
Ottawa Hills (5-2) at Columbus Grove (6-0): Columbus Grove
Hicksville (4-3) at Tinora (6-0): Tinora
Bluffton (4-2) at Fairview (4-2): Fairview
Division VI, Region 24
Triad (3-4) at Coldwater (6-0): Coldwater
Fairbanks (4-2) at Fort Recovery (2-4): Fort Recovery
Parkway (1-6) at Frankfort-Adena (6-0): Frankfort-Adena
Division VII, Region 26
Delphos St. John’s (2-5) at Lima Central Catholic (5-1): Lima CC
McComb (3-4) at Spencerville (3-3): Spencerville
Antwerp (1-6) at Leipsic (4-3): Leipsic
Edgerton (4-3) at Perry (6-0): Perry
Division VII, Region 28
Cedarville (2-5) at Marion Local (6-0): Marion Local
S. Charleston Southeastern (3-4) at New Bremen (4-2): New Bremen
Grove City Christian (4-2) at St. Henry (4-2): St. Henry
Regular season
Celina (3-4) at Greenville (0-7): Celina
Buckeye Valley (3-4) at Elida (4-3): Elida
POSTED: 10/15/20 at 3:50 am. FILED UNDER: Sports