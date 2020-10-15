Third Friday event being held this Friday

VW independent/submitted information

Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price reminds local residents that the Shop Downtown program is a great opportunity to take family or friends and enjoy locally owned boutiques and restaurants with live music.

The Third Friday event in October is this Friday, October 16, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Shoppers can visit the following stores to get special deals, as well as good food and entertainment:

The Well Nutrition

The Warehouse

Décor & Moore Gift Shoppe

Truly Divine

Black Angus on Main Steakhouse & Catering

Brewed Expressions – Cafe

Sisters Bridal Boutique

Humble Bumble Boutique Van Wert, OH

Elite Interiors

Collins Fine Foods

Old South Tavern

The Corner Treasures

Fettig’s Flowers

Downtown entertainment will be Ryan Holliday, a singer-songwriter from Van Wert who spent 10 years as a touring musician, playing shows all over the U.S. to support his original music, and also helping establish an organization that specializes in sending other touring musicians around the country to perform.

Holliday currently lives in Van Wert with his wife and four children, where he serves as head coach for the Van Wert High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams and is on staff at LifeHouse Church, where he regularly performs as part of the house band.

“Make sure to stop out and shop and listen to his music,” Price said, noting that Holliday will be playing from 6-8 p.m. under the Marsh Hotel marquee.

Sponsors for this Friday’s event are Straley Realty and Cooper Farms. For more information, call the MWVW office at 419.238.6911 or access its website at www.mainstreetvanwert.org.