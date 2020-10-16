There is a lot going on at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds this weekend as a new event, Harvest Happenings, provides lots of shopping opportunities, as well as a number of food vendors and mobile boutiques. The event is an expansion of the Dairy Barn Emporium (above), which is in its fifth year at the fairgrounds. Several buildings on the fairgrounds are filled with vendors providing a variety of gift items for pretty much every occasion. Vendors will open again at 9 a.m. Saturday and run through 4 p.m., while a Renegade Mini-Monster Truck Tour will begin at 7 Saturday evening. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent