Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 8
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of area Division III and VII second round playoff football games from Friday night, along with scores of regular season games. Divisions IV, V and VI will play on Saturday.
Division III Region 10
Bowling Green 56 Defiance 13
Division III Region 12
St. Marys Memorial 6 Franklin 0 (OT)
Wapakoneta at Hamilton-Badin: Wapakoneta forfeits
Division VII Region 26
Leipsic 41 Antwerp 13
Spencerville 28 McComb 20
Arlington 75 Edon 6
Crestview at Tiffin Calvert: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Central Catholic: Delphos St. John’s forfeits
Edgerton at Perry: Edgerton forfeits
Division VII Region 28
Marion Local 56 Cedarville 0
New Bremen 52 Southeastern 7
St. Henry 47 Grove City Christian 7
Regular season
Ayersville 41 Montpelier 0
Greenville 21 Celina 20
Paulding 31 Hardin-Northern 21
Wayne Trace 55 Maumee 6
POSTED: 10/16/20 at 8:45 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports