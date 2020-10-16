Football Friday Scoreboard: Week No. 8

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of area Division III and VII second round playoff football games from Friday night, along with scores of regular season games. Divisions IV, V and VI will play on Saturday.

Division III Region 10

Bowling Green 56 Defiance 13

Division III Region 12

St. Marys Memorial 6 Franklin 0 (OT)

Wapakoneta at Hamilton-Badin: Wapakoneta forfeits

Division VII Region 26

Leipsic 41 Antwerp 13

Spencerville 28 McComb 20

Arlington 75 Edon 6

Crestview at Tiffin Calvert: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Central Catholic: Delphos St. John’s forfeits

Edgerton at Perry: Edgerton forfeits

Division VII Region 28

Marion Local 56 Cedarville 0

New Bremen 52 Southeastern 7

St. Henry 47 Grove City Christian 7

Regular season

Ayersville 41 Montpelier 0

Greenville 21 Celina 20

Paulding 31 Hardin-Northern 21

Wayne Trace 55 Maumee 6