ODOT to sell excess land west of Van Wert

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) District 1 will sell excess land in the city of Van Wert by public auction.

The property will be sold at a tailgate auction to be held rain or shine at the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage, 10238 Van Wert Decatur Road in Van Wert, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 29. All state COVID-19 health orders will be followed.

The parcel comprises 7.3 acres and is located on the southwest side of the city of Van Wert, northeast of Upp Road and Liberty-Union Road. The land is directly south of the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage and has access to Upp Road.

This map shows the land being sold at auction by the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1. ODOT map

“In 1966, ODOT bought the property with the intent to build an interchange,” said Scott Recker, realty specialist manager for ODOT. “The project never materialized, and the property became home to the ODOT Van Wert maintenance garage and the Van Wert Ohio State Highway Patrol post,” said Recker.

ODOT has now determined that the remaining parcel is no longer needed.

More details are available on the Auction flyer to be found by clicking the following link: Van Wert County parcel.

Those wanting more information can contact either Shell Miller, real estate administrator, at shell.miller@dot.ohio.gov or 419.999.6876; Recker at scott.recker@dot.ohio.gov or 419.999.6877; or Lisa Steffen, realty specialist, at lisa.steffen@dot.ohio.gov or 419.999.6842.