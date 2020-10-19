Helen Klecker Drees

Helen Klecker Drees of Van Wert passed away quietly on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert. She had been in declining health for several years.

Helen Klecker Drees

She was born February 20, 1917, in Sidney, the daughter of Charles A. Klecker and Kathryn Ellen Hook, who both preceded her in death. On May 10, 1947, in Sidney, she married Leonard J. Drees, who passed away November 26, 1971.

Helen is survived by two daughters, Kathryn L. (Ray) Powell of Green and Cheryl J. (Sumner) Walters of Green Valley, Arizona; a son, Daniel C. Drees of Colorado Springs, Colorado; five grandchildren, Michelle (Joe) Stein of Medina, Matthew (Greta) Powell of Tallmadge, Eliot (Karen) Walters of Island Heights, New Jersey, Nicholas (Corin) Walters of Mesa, Arizona, and Cailin Walters of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles F. Klecker and Ambrose H. Klecker.

Before moving to Vancrest, Helen had been very active in a number of organizations in the community. She was an active and faithful member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert and its Altar and Rosary Society. Helen and her husband, Leonard, owned and operated the D & H Parts and Equipment Company in Van Wert for many years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 22, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. Burial of the cremains will be in Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

According to Helen’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: State of the Heart Hospice in Greenville or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.