Ohio officials discuss election security

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Recently, the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS) facilitated a virtual discussion between the Ohio Mayors Alliance, state agencies, and local law enforcement to prepare for the upcoming election.

“The state of Ohio wants to be prepared to assist our partners before, during, and after the November 3 election,” said ODPS Director Tom Stickrath of the meeting. “Today’s meeting provided a forum for everyone to discuss ways we can increase Ohio’s resilience in a collaborative environment with the common goal of keeping Ohioans safe.”

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, the Ohio National Guard, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio Homeland Security, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol presented to mayors, police chiefs, and senior teams from nine of Ohio’s larger cities. Representatives from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, and Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association also participated in the discussion.

Discussion centered on potential issues surrounding the election and post-election timeframes. Areas of state expertise and resources available to local jurisdictions were discussed, including the correct protocols to request assistance. Presenters discussed polling location jurisdiction, experience with past demonstrations and civil unrest, and awareness of possible cyber threats.

“On behalf of our bipartisan coalition of mayors, we appreciate the opportunity for state and local leaders to plan for a safe election and prepare for the unexpected,” said the Ohio Mayors Alliance Board of Directors. “Given the challenges Ohioans have faced this year, and the unprecedented nature of this election, we all must do our part to make sure that the voting process is accessible and safe, and that the traditions of our democracy are respected and upheld.”

The Ohio Mayors Alliance is a bipartisan coalition of mayors in Ohio’s largest urban and suburban communities.