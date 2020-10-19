75-year Elks member…

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently recognized its most senior lodge member. Life Member John E. Shoop was recognized for achieving 75 years of membership in the lodge. Shoop, who is a resident at The Meadows in Delphos, was presented a special certificate recognizing him for his years of membership by Lodge Exalted Ruler Mary E. Yackey. Shown with Shoop (center) is his wife Opal (left) and Exalted Ruler Yackey. Elks photo