Patricia A. Kerns

Patricia A. “Trish” Kerns, 73, of Hilliard, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Vinson, and her maternal aunt and uncle, Betty and Harold Holden, who raised her; also her brother, Bill Vinson, and a sister, Debbie Beck.

Trish is survived by her beloved husband of 34½ years John Kerns; her children, Daniel Burchell, Kandice (Dean) Morrison, and Chad (Tina) Kerns; three grandchildren, Kathryn and Logan Morrison and Kenton Kerns; her brothers and sisters, Jim (Mindy) Vinson, Tom (Tina) Vinson, Sharon Campbell, and Pam Dinola; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Karol (Ben) Agler, Janet (Sam) Scott, Dean Kerns, Denney (Pam) Kerns, and Connie (Harold) Dull; and her many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Trish was an active member of Northwest Bible Church in Hilliard.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 22, at Northwest Bible Church in Hilliard. Graveside burial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 23, at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, at the Tidd Family Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich St. in Hilliard.

Preferred memorials: Northwest Bible Church Vacation Bible School, 6639 Scioto Darby Road, Hilliard, OH 43026.

Condolences may be expressed at www.tiddfuneralservice.com.