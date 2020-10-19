Weekend roundup: soccer and volleyball

Van Wert independent sports

Soccer

Crestview 3 Columbus Grove 3

CONVOY — In the regular season finale, Crestview rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to tie Columbus Grove 3-3 on Saturday.

Addison Williman scored off of a pass from Lindsey Schumm to get the Lady Knights on the board and gain some momentum going into halftime, then much of second half was a defensive stalemate with Crestview’s defense, anchored by Addyson Dowler, Micaela Lugabihl, Hope Loyer and Addessa Alvarez, stopping several threats from Grove.

Emily Karcher had several big saves in the second half to keep the game within reach, then with 5:47 left, Katelyn Castle hit top right corner of the net to make it 3-2, then Castle scored the equalizer less than three minutes later.

Crestview (8-7-1) will open Division III sectional competition by hosting Delphos Jefferson at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner will face No. 1 seed Lima Central Catholic on Thursday.

Lincolnview 5 Van Wert 0

Five Lincolnview seniors scored goals for the Lancers during a 5-0 win in the regular season finale on Saturday.

Clayton Leeth, Ariel Pruden, Landon Moody, Justin Braun and Dylan Schimmoeller accounted for Lincolnview’s goals, and Leeth and Fletcher Collins provided assists. The Lancers had 21 shots on goal, while the Cougars finished with three.

Van Wert will travel to Ottawa-Glandorf at 5 p.m. today to begin Division II sectional action against the Titans. Lincolnview (4-7-5) will open the Division III sectionals by hosting Paulding at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner moving on to play No. 1 seed Ottoville on Friday.

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Miller City 1

The Lady Lancers wrapped up the regular season with a 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21 win over visiting Miller City on Saturday.

Lincolnview (19-2) will face Delphos St. John’s in the Division IV sectional championship match at Fort Recovery at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Fort Recovery.