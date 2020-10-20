Lady Cougars advance, soccer team falls

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Defiance 2

No. 7 seed Van Wert advanced to the Division II sectional finals with a 25-22, 23-25, 19-25, 25-12, 15-11 semifinal win over No. 9 seed Defiance on Monday.

Jaylyn Rickward had 14 kills, while Mariana Ickes and Rylee Dunn had eight and seven respectively. Carlee Young finished with 25 digs, followed by Ickes (11) and Izzy Carr (10), and Finley Foster had 33 assists. Kayla Krites had a team high five blocks, and Rickard and Young each finished with a pair of aces.

The Lady Cougars (8-14) will face No. 2 seed Shawnee for the sectional championship at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Shawnee High School.

Soccer

Ottawa-Glandorf 8 Van Wert 0 (boys)

OTTAWA — Van Wert’s soccer season came to an end with Monday’s 8-0 Division II sectional semi-final loss to Ottawa-Glandorf.