Pigskin Pick’em: Week No. 9

A number of good games are on this week’s high school football schedule, including playoff and regular season games. Many of the games feature unbeaten or once beaten teams, while others will pit evenly matched teams.

Last week my record was 22-3, which brings my season total to 118-32, or 78.7 percent. This week, 24 more area playoff and regular season games are on the schedule.

First Five

Crestview (5-2) at Spencerville (4-3)

At least in my mind, this historic Division VII Region 26 quarterfinal game is a toss up. I can’t help but think this game will be won by a touchdown or less and I find myself going back and forth with this one.

It’s tough to go against Spencerville at home, but I’ll give a slight advantage to the Knights, even though the Bearcats are the No. 5 seed. Not to be redundant, but this game should be much closer than Crestview’s first two games.

The pick: Crestview

Van Wert (6-1) at Keystone (7-0)

Another toss up.

Both teams in this Division IV Region 14 quarterfinal game have great athletes and great speed.

I do wonder a bit about the strength of Keystone’s schedule but I have no doubt this is a formable team. This game really has the potential to come down to the final drive and the winner is probably going to need at least four touchdowns.

It’s a tough one to pick, but I’ll give the nod to the Cougars.

The pick: Van Wert

Kenton (4-3) at Bellevue (7-0)

I don’t think it’s out of the question for Kenton to pull an upset here and I do think the Wildcats will give the Redmen all they can handle.

Bellevue runs a spread offense and is pretty balanced, while the defense gives up just nine points per game.

I won’t be shocked if Kenton wins, but Bellevue is the favorite and deservedly so. The winner will play the winner of Keystone/Van Wert next Friday.

The pick: Bellevue

Tinora (6-0) at Columbus Grove (7-0)

A great matchup featuring two undefeated teams in Division VI Region 22, but I think Columbus Grove will have just a bit too much for the Rams.

It’s too bad these two teams have to meet this early in the postseason.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Paulding (2-6) at Wayne Trace (4-4)

It’s a regular season game and it’s the final time these two football teams will meet at non-conference opponents, as the Panthers will join the Green Meadows Conference next year.

While I do think it’ll be a competitive game, I can see the Raiders pulling away for a win.

The pick: Wayne Trace

Best of the Rest

Division III Region 12

St. Marys Memorial (6-2) at Bellbrook (7-0): Bellbrook

Division IV Region 18

Northwestern (6-1) at Ottawa-Glandorf (6-1): Ottawa-Glandorf

Division VI Region 22

Northwood (7-0) at Fairview (7-0): Fairview

Division VI Region 24

Fort Recovery (3-4) at Coldwater (7-0): Coldwater

Minster (3-5) at Frankfort-Adena (7-0): Adena

Division VII Region 28

New Miami (5-0) at Marion Local (7-0): Marion Local

St. Henry (5-2) at New Bremen (5-2): New Bremen

Regular season

Celina (3-5) at Oakwood (3-5): Celina

Delta (4-4) at Ayersville (3-5): Delta

Elida (5-3) at Bishop Fenwick (1-6): Elida

Hicksville (4-4) at Edon (5-3): Hicksville

Hilltop (0-7) at Antwerp (1-7): Antwerp

Pandora-Gilboa (3-4) at Delphos St. John’s (2-5): Delphos St. John’s

Shawnee (3-4) at Sylvania Southview (1-6): Shawnee