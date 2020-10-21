Van Wert volleyball, soccer teams fall

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Shawnee 3 Van Wert 0

LIMA — Van Wert’s volleyball season came to an end with a 25-21, 25-12, 25-12 loss to No. 2 seed Shawnee in the Division II sectional finals on Wednesday.

The Lady Cougars finished with a record of 8-15.

Soccer

St. Marys Memorial 11 Van Wert 0 (girls)

ST. MARYS — Van Wert fell to No. 1 seed St. Marys Memorial 11-0 in the Division II sectional semifinals at St. Marys on Wednesday.

The Lady Cougars finished the season 0-16.