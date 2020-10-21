VW Cougars prepping for Keystone

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The scoreboard at Keystone Stadium in LaGrange could get quite a workout during Saturday’s Division IV Region 14 quarterfinal game between the Wildcats and the Van Wert Cougars.

That’s because No. 4 seed Keystone (7-0) enters the game averaging 38.5 points per game, while the No. 5 seed Cougars (6-1) are averaging 41.4 points per game.

After first round byes, the two teams posted solid wins last week. Behind seven touchdowns by Owen Treece, Van Wert defeated Port Clinton 46-20.

The Cougars will need to slow a potent Keystone offense. Bob Barnes photo

“I thought we did a great job of moving the ball offensively,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “We converted 80 percent of our third downs, which is outstanding. Our offensive line did a nice job of blocking both in pass protection and the run game that allowed us to stay ahead of the sticks.”

“Defensively, we were very concerned about their running game and we held them to about 90 rush yards. I thought our entire defense did a nice job of taking away their run game.”

Keystone rode the legs of Gideon Lampron (21 carries, 300 yards, five touchdowns) on the way to a 46-27 win over Edison. It was the first playoff victory in school history.

This season, Lampron, a 6-1, 215 pound junior, has amassed 1,483 yards on 158 carries (9.3 per carry) and 18 touchdowns for the Wildcats, but Keystone is far from a one-man show.

“Offensively, we are a spread RPO (run pass option) team that has one of the premier power running backs in northern Ohio,” Keystone head coach Don Griswold said. “We have a lot of athleticism at the skill positions including sophomore wide receiver Ryne Shackelford (28 receptions, 592 yards, seven touchdowns) who has a Kentucky offer. Four seniors up front allow us to take what the defense is giving us. We are fairly balanced and can run and pass with efficiency.”

Quarterback Konner Rodick has completed 78-of-117 passes for 1,244 yards, 14 touchdowns and just one interception.

“They have a veteran offensive and defensive line who have played well this year,” Recker said. “They have a very good running back who is tough to bring down and has decent speed. He also plays linebacker for them and is very physical on that side of the ball.”

“Their top receiver is a big play threat. He is dangerous with the ball in his hands and they do a good job of getting him the ball with quick screens, intermediate, and deep throws.”

Owen Treece remains the catalyst for Van Wert’s offense. The senior quarterback has completed 135-of-203 passes for 1,985 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. Dru Johnson lead the receiving corp with 34 receptions, 838 yards and 12 touchdowns, followed by Connor Pratt (31-536, one touchdown) and Nate Jackson (27-198, five touchdowns).

“Offensively they are similar to us, leaning more towards the pass for sure – but we share similar passing concepts,” Griswold said of the Cougars. “They seek to use their athleticism to stretch the defense with a dual threat quarterback.”

Treece is the team’s leading rusher with 101 carries for 587 yards and 12 touchdowns, while Jackson has picked up 308 yards and six touchdowns on 47 carries.

As a whole, the Cougar defense allows just 227 yards per game, including just 119 yards rushing per outing. Jackson is the team leader in tackles with 41, followed by Treece (37), Trey Laudick (36) and Cullen Dunn and Turner Witten (34 each). Aidan Pratt has a team leading three sacks and six tackles for losses.

“Van Wert plays multiple defenses with a lot of man coverage,” Griswold said. “They can keep an offense guessing and attack with effectiveness.”

While preparing for the Wildcats and a long trek to south central Lorain County , Recker praised the work of his assistant coaches – Cole Harting, Steve Sealscott, Josiah Poletta, Bryce Crea, Demond Johnson, Eric Hohman and Jordan Danylchuk.

“Our coaching staff puts in a lot of hours preparing for each opponent,” Recker said. “Our coaching staff has a great gasp of what our team is good at and the fundamentals and techniques that we teach to help us be successful, and I think our coaches do a great job of relating to our players and they know when to keep things light and when it is time to be serious and get work done.”

Saturday’s Van Wert at Keystone game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM. The winner will face No. 1 seed Bellevue or No. 8 seed Kenton next week.