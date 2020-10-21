Wassenberg seeks artwork for exhibit

VW independent/submitted information

Wassenberg Art Center in Van Wert is seeking artwork for its 31st annual Artist Member Exhibit & Sale. This is a non-juried exhibit.

Art check-inn dates will be November 13-15. Current gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, and 1-9 p.m. Thursday. The gallery is closed on Mondays.

The cost to enter the exhibit is $30, with artwork displayed for a month during the holiday season. Those wanting to submit artwork should submit work and an entry form prior to the deadline of November 12-14. Each artist may enter five pieces for the exhibit. Complete instructions and entry forms are available online at www.wassenbergartcenter.org or at the art center.

For more information call 419.238.6837 or email info@wassenbergartcenter.org.