DARE Demo Derby donation…

On October 3, the Van Wert County Agricultural Society held its annual Demolition Derby. The Derby kicked off with the DARE Demo Class. A demo car for the DARE event was auctioned off to raise money for the Van Wert city and county DARE programs. The auction generated a total of $3,500. With the addition of the entry fees for the DARE class, total proceeds raised was $4,125 and was divided equally between the two programs. photo provided