Donna Jean Stahl

Donna Jean Stahl, 77, of Grover Hill, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, after a short illness.

She was born August 14, 1943, the daughter of Donald J. Justinger and Alberta (Nichols) Justinger-Cotterman, who both preceded her in death. Donna married Rex R. Stahl on July 22, 1960, and they shared 58 years of marriage before his death.

Donna’s greatest joy was spending time with her family, swimming, playing cards, and Sequence.

She is survived by a daughter, Penny (Reggie) Buehrer; four grandchildren, Marie Stahl, Joshua (Jennifer) Buehrer, Jason (Jessica) Buehrer, and Katie (Bradley) Allison; six great grandchildren, Chase (Savannah) Stahl, Caleb and Elisha Buehrer, Lucas, Lydia, and Phoebe Allison; and one great-great grandson, Landon Stahl.

Donna was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Gregory E. Stahl; her stepfather, Dave Cotterman; two half-brothers, Denny and Ron Cotterman; and two half-sisters, Sharon Crampton and Sheila Crates.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.