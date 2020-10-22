Peony Committee seeks queen candidates

VW independent/submitted information

The Peony Pageant Committee has sent out prospective pageant candidates packets to all local schools. The list of schools receiving the packets includes all schools that have students who may attend Vantage Career Center. All individual schools were contacted and encouraged to help their students be part of this longtime tradition.

Girls who will be graduating seniors in the spring of 2021, and are interested in earning scholarship money and the possibility of being the next Queen Jubilee, should contact their school office to find out is the school’s pageant candidate selection contact.

Senior girls should then fill out a pageant entry form and return it to the school’s candidate selection contact. Each individual school will select its own pageant candidate, who will compete in Queen Jubilee Pageant in April.

All candidates will receive money upon completion of the pageant requirements, with Queen Jubilee XLVI winning $1,200, the first runner-up $800, the second runner-up $600, the talent winner $400, Miss Congeniality $250, community involvement $250, and Most Photogenic $100. All other contestants will receive $175 each for participating.

Along with the possibility of winning scholarship money, candidates will be part of a tradition that has been around since 1932, as well as earning the honor of reigning over next year’s Peony Festival and many other opportunities.

Home-schooled senior girls can contact Pageant Committee Chair and Director Gabrielle Emerick at 419.605.5166 for more information and a packet.