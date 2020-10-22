Thomas J. Baldwin

Thomas J. Baldwin, 78, of Hoagland, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Adams Heritage in Monroeville.

He was born August 1, 1942, in Van Wert, the son of Harold W. Baldwin and Olive A. (Bechtol) Baldwin, who both preceded him in death. Tom married the former Connie Bidlack on November 17, 1962, in Grover Hill, and she survives.

He was a graduate of Hoagland Jackson High School in 1960.

Tom worked for Shambaugh and Sons in Fort Wayne, Indiana, for 27 years. He then worked at Wagner-Meinert for 12 years and East Allen Community School as a courier for over 14 years. Tom was a member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 166.

Tom is survived by three daughters, Angela (Chris) Wyss of New Haven, Indiana, Shari (Brent) Hegerfeld of Hoagland, Indiana, and Christie (Todd) Wright of Plainfield, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Erica (Rusty) Clark, Stephanie (Alex) O’Shaughnessey, Thomas (Darcy) Wyss, Cody (Serena) Hegerfeld, Mitchel (Hannah) Wyss, Weston Hegerfeld, Andrea Wright, Derek Wright, and Daryn Wright; and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a nephew, Mark Permann, and a niece, Julie Permann.

A sister, Phyllis Permann, also preceded him in death

In light of COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Hoagland Fire Department.

Arrangements are by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home-Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Indiana.