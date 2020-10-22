Wren woman gets prison on drug counts

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A Wren woman was sentenced was sentenced to nearly three years in prison on a variety of drug charges during a hearing held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Gabrielle Yann, 26, was sentenced to 36 months on each of two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony, and 18 months on one count of trafficking in Fentanyl, a felony of the fourth degree. The sentences are all to run at the same time, with credit given for 30 days already served. Vann must also forfeit $207 in cash and a hearing on the possible forfeiture of real estate used in the crime will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday, November 19.

Phillip Schmidt, 47, of Celina, was sentenced to 60 days in jail pm a charge of aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor of the first degree. The sentence is to run concurrent with a sentence handed down in Allen County.

Six people appeared for change of plea hearings in Common Pleas Court.

Sean Laderer, 47, of New Hampshire, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of rape, a felony of the first degree, and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. Sentencing was set for 8:45 a.m. Monday, November 30. Bond was ordered continued.

Duane Young Jr., 52, of Lima, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a felony of the third degree, and two counts of sexual imposition, each a misdemeanor of the third degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, November 25.

Dustin Cooper, 36, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and Cooper will appear for sentencing t 9 a.m. November 25.

Brandon Martin, 38, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending his successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Randy Hoersten, 43, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. He was then sentenced to two years of community control, to include 50 hours of community service and restitution in the amount of $1,302.11 to Mod Boutique.

Joshua Weaver, 39, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of criminal damaging, a misdemeanor of the first degree. No sentencing information was included.

A Van Wert man also admitted to violating his unsecured personal surety bond by failing to report to probation as ordered, and by failing to report police involvement. A new $25,000 cash bond was set in the case and a jury trial scheduled for Thursday, December 17.