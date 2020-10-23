CHP to host drive-thru chicken dinner

VW independent/submitted information

Community Health Professionals (CHP) Home Care & Hospice will host a drive-thru chicken dinner on Friday, November 6, from 4-6 p.m., at its office at 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

The dinner, catered by Black Angus on Main, will include a half chicken, baked potato, green beans, roll and butter, and a cookie for $9. The presale-only dinner will benefit the CHP Hospice Patient Care Fund.

A lunch option is offered for employees of local businesses from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. with delivery available at lunch only for orders of 10 meals or more. The deadline for orders is Monday, November 2.

Orders may be placed on the events pages at comhealthpro.org or Community Health Professionals Facebook page. CHP employees are also selling tickets and they may also be purchased by calling 419.238.9223.

The CHP Hospice Patient Care Fund helps in recovering some of the costs for hospice services that are not reimbursed through Medicare, Medicaid, or by the patient’s insurance plan. Each year, it pays for tens of thousands of dollars in uncovered expenses rendered to hospice patients in Van Wert County.

Community Health Professionals Inc. is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization.