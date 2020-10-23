David E. Schumm

David E. Schumm, born September 12, 1949, died Friday, October 16, 2020, after a three-month hospitalization from complications of failed back surgery.

He is survived by three sons, David (Dana) Schumm, Erik Schumm, and Braunsen (Victoria) Schumm; two “love of his life” granddaughters, Annabelle and Genevieve; three siblings, Ralph (Donna) Schumm, Ron (Shirley) Schumm, and his twin sister Mary (Jim) Van Fleet; and a sister-in-law, Ann Schumm.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Erna Klenk Schumm and Arthur Schumm, and a brother, Richard.

Born and raised in the Convoy area, graduated from Crestview High School and Defiance College, David ventured on to cities in Ohio, Michigan, California, and North Carolina. He loved life: OSU Buckeyes/L.A. Lakers, water sports, target/clay shooting, international travel, martial arts, Toastmasters International, debating and philosophical discussions, anything competitive … he was ready for the challenge! As much as he loved family and life, he loved his Lord more, active in church/men’s bible study/church security detail.

Upon taking his last breath, David was certain that he would be in heaven, exchanging “non-PC“ jokes with brother, Richard, as Mom shook her head in disapproval!

A memorial service to celebrate David’s life will be planned for the spring, when fears of COVID-19 are gone.