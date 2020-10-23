Volleyball, soccer sectional recap

Van Wert independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Delphos St. John’s 0

FORT RECOVERY — No. 3 seed Lincolnview captured a Division IV sectional championship with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-9 win over Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery High School on Thursday.

Kendall Bollenbacher led the way for Lincolnview with 14 kills, eight digs and four aces, while Madison Williams had 12 digs, eight kills and six aces. Bri Ebel finished with 30 assists in the win.

The Lady Lancers (20-2) will face No. 1 seed Fort Recovery on Tuesday.

Soccer

Lima Central Catholic 6 Crestview 0

LIMA — Crestview’s season ended with a 6-0 loss to No. 1 seed Lima Central Catholic in the Division III sectional finals at Spartan Stadium on Thursday.

Emily Karcher was given credit for eight saves.

“I would like to thank all the parents, school administrators, and most of all the players for working hard to keep our season alive with the COVID-19 situation,” Crestview head coach John Dowler said. “Even though we came up on the losing end tonight our season was pretty successful with plenty of excitement for those who followed our team. We look forward to a great offseason to get better and improve for next year.”

Crsetview finished the year 9-8-1.