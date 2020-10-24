Firms can still apply for COVID-19 funds

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy reminds local small businesses that funds are still available for assistance from the economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Van Wert County created a small business relief program with CARES Act money from a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund that was distributed nationwide to all states and local governments. The local fund was established to help small businesses with money to help pay their business interruption costs related to the pandemic.

McCoy said the deadline to apply is October 30 and reminds businesses that if they have not yet applied, they may still request an application from his office by email at emamccoy@vanwertema.com, or he can be contacted at the EMA office with questions about the funds at 419.238.1300.